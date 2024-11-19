Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases By 5.4%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,064.92. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $110,230.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,582.52. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,694 shares of company stock worth $255,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $131.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

