Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expands By 7.6%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.