Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expands By 7.6%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

