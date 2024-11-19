Short Interest in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Increases By 6.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.2 days.
In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,017,446.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
