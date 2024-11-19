Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Rises By 5.6%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Inspirato Stock Performance
Inspirato stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Inspirato
