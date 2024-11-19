Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 0.6% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $50,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.