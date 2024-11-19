Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Price Performance
