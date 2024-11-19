Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) CFO Sells 43,206 Shares

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) CFO Kaitlyn Arsenault sold 43,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $215,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.58. This represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kaitlyn Arsenault also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Kaitlyn Arsenault sold 190 shares of Skye Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,054.50.
Skye Bioscience Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKYE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,792. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.
SKYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
