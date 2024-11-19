Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWKS stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
