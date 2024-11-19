SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Frank Martell Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Frank Martell bought 48,204 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,895.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Frank Martell purchased 75,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.96. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,147 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 82.0% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 27.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,009,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 2,138,797 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 788.5% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,242,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,990,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 41.6% during the first quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 1,299,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

