South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Janney Montgomery Scott

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SABK opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.37.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment.

