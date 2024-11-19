South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Janney Montgomery Scott

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of SABK opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.37.
South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South Atlantic Bancshares
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.