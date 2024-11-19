SouthState Corp Acquires 4,059 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWD stock opened at $193.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.