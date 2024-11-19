SouthState Corp Buys 223 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ stock opened at $500.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.