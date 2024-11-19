SouthState Corp Sells 9,051 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SouthState Corp cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $271.87 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

