S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $503.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.53 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

