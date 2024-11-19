SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Lowered by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.