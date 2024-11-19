SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,191 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,000.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

