SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLSR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 377,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 237,542 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

