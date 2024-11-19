Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

