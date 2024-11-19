Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,387 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,255 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

