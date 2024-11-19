St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $176.91 and a 12 month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

