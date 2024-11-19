St. Louis Trust Co Invests $1.75 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $149.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.