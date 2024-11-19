Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,819 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 238,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

