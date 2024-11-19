Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares.
Strat Aero Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15.
Strat Aero Company Profile
Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
