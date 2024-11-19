Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.15 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.28). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 336 ($4.26), with a volume of 84,346 shares.

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 355.13. The company has a market capitalization of £159.53 million, a PE ratio of 646.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategic Equity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Strategic Equity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 576.92%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Equity Capital

About Strategic Equity Capital

In related news, insider Howard Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,689.57). 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

