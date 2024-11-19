Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 5,031 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
