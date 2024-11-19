Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,269.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,017.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,697.11. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,037.55 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

