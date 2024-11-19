Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.