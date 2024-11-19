Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $413.98 and a 12-month high of $551.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.03 and its 200 day moving average is $509.39. The company has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

