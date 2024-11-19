Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases 15,445 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,639,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,488,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

