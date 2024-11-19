Summit Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

