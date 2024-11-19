Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrise Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Sunrise Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

SNRE opened at $45.01 on Monday. Sunrise Communications has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

