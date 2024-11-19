Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,875,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 80,999,086 shares.The stock last traded at $26.84 and had previously closed at $21.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 31.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.