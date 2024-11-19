Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock.
Surf Air Mobility Trading Up 9.5 %
Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.83.
In related news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. bought 1,270,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,588,586.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,707.50. This trade represents a 87.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,551 shares of company stock worth $48,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
