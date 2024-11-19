Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $113,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 336,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

