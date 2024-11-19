Swiss National Bank Has $92.26 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of PPG Industries worth $92,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

