Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Baker Hughes worth $107,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

