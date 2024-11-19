Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.56, but opened at $37.93. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 3,511,022 shares trading hands.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $250,040.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,929.96. This represents a 27.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,175. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 330,709 shares during the period.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

