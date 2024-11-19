Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.01. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions comprises 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

