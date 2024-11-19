Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.71 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 82.40 ($1.04). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 886,349 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.66. The company has a market cap of £522.85 million, a PE ratio of 698.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Target Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

