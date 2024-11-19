Temple Bar (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Temple Bar Price Performance

Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 265.25 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.36. Temple Bar has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of £759.99 million, a PE ratio of 922.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Temple Bar alerts:

Temple Bar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.