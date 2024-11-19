Temple Bar (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Temple Bar Price Performance
Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 265.25 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.36. Temple Bar has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of £759.99 million, a PE ratio of 922.41 and a beta of 1.11.
Temple Bar Company Profile
