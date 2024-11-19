Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 5th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

