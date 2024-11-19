TerraCom Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TER)

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

TerraCom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at TerraCom

In other TerraCom news, insider Mark Ludski acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,220.78). Also, insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$330,000.00 ($214,285.71). Insiders own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About TerraCom

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

