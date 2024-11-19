TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Barbara J. Anderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $21,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $2,860. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

