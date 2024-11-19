The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 730.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

