The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.