The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.76.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

