Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,382,692.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,351.68. The trade was a 58.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

