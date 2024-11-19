Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.44% of Grand Canyon Education worth $60,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.