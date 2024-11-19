Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 30,192 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.66% of Greif worth $49,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Greif by 71.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.1 %

GEF opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.36.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greif

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.