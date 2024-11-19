Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,770 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.70% of UGI worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 788,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,124 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

